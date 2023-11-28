Nigeria’s music star, Davido has thanked Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa for the delicious fufu he ate when he visited Ghana on November 26, 2023.

He tweeted: “I’m still full from the fufu n light soup wey we chop for@stonebwoyhouse two days ago ….@drlouisa_sGod bless u my sister …. Love you guys !! 🇬🇭🇳🇬❤️”

This is not the first time Davido has visited Stonebwoy’s home in Ghana, known for its warm hospitality.

During a previous visit, the two artistes collaborated on the chart-topping song “Activate,” a testament to their strong friendship.

