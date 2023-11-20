On the night of Friday, November 17, 2023, the renowned Royal Albert Hall in London echoed with the vibrant melodies of Angelique Kidjo’s 40th-anniversary concert.

The event attracted a diverse audience of specially invited guests, including icons like Youssou N’dour and the sensational Afro-dancehall artist from Ghana, Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy’s London appearance and his exceptional performance took center stage, captivating numerous netizens who inundated social media with admiration for his noteworthy accomplishment.

The concert’s triumph was attributed to its varied lineup and the collaborative synergy among the artists.

A constant presence in Stonebwoy’s life, his wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla, a practicing dentist and avid supporter, was by his side during tours and significant events.

At the Royal Albert Hall, Dr. Louisa witnessed the enchanting collaboration as Stonebwoy joined Angelique Kidjo on stage to perform their critically acclaimed single, “Manodzi.”

Sharing her reflections on social media, Dr. Louisa characterized the moment as truly magical.

Her post resonated with fans, echoing the collective celebration of Stonebwoy’s impactful contribution to the memorable evening at the iconic venue.