Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Randy Abbey says Black Stars must prioritise qualifying for the 2026 World Cup which is slated to be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana over the weekend kicked off their qualifiers for the Mundial with a 1-0 win against Madagascar in their Group I opener at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams powerfully headed home a cross from Gideon Mensah in the 95th minute.

After the win, Dr Randy Abbey said they aim to finish as group winners and qualify for the global showpiece.

“If we say we are big boys, we need to do what big boys do, and so we have no chance than to top the group and go to the World Cup,” he told Citi Sports.

“I mean what else can be the priority, qualification to the World Cup must be your number one priority,” he added.

The Black Stars who sit third in their group will hope to maintain their winning start when they face Comoros at the Stade de Moroni in their second group game on Tuesday, November 21.

Kick-off for the game has been scheduled at 16:00GMT.

