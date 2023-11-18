Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton says he would prefer to win matches more comfortably.

His comments come after Ghana recorded a hard-fought win against Madagascar in their opener of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Inaki Williams scored the winner with a header in the dying embers of the match to ensure Ghana began the qualifiers on a good note.

It is the third time the Black Stars scored a late goal to secure victory in Hughton’s four triumphs since appointed as Ghana’s coach.

“I would love to win games far more comfortable. It makes life far less stressful,” Hughton told the media after the game.

“I think we are building something so we are trying to get the right combination in the team. There are still areas in the team that we are trying to strengthen, the balance between the experienced players and the group of young players coming through” he added.

Ghana, who now sit third in Group I will take on table leaders Coromos in their next match on Tuesday, November 21 at the Stade de Moroni.

