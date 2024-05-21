Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston says his side will not be complacent ahead of their game against Benin later tonight in the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

Ghana’s U-17 side recorded a convincing 5-1 win over Ivory Coast in their opening game of the tournament.

Ahead of the game against their Beninois counterparts at the University of Ghana Stadium, Kingston is convinced his boys will not be complacent when they come up against Benin.

“Complacency? Oh no! It’s not in our dictionary,” Laryea reacted when asked whether his boys would be complacent against Benin,” he told the Ghana FA website.

“We have our style and that is what we hope to show. We aim to dominate the game in terms of possession and win and that’s what we will be doing on Tuesday.

“As for the Ivory Coast game, it’s past and gone and we’ve forgotten about it. The most important game for us now is Benin and we will approach it with all the necessary seriousness,” he added.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT.