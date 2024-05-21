Toni Kroos is to leave Real Madrid and retire from football after Euro 2024, the Germany international announced on Tuesday.

Kroos, 34, has enjoyed an illustrious career which has included the 2014 World Cup title, three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and four LaLiga titles with Madrid to go with five Champions League titles across the two clubs.

The final club game of his career will be this season’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

“July 17th, 2014 — the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life,” Kroos said on Instagram.

“My life as a footballer — but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season, this chapter comes to an end.

“At the same time, this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the European Championship.

“As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own.”