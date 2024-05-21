Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed that he turned down opportunities to work with English clubs before assuming his new role with Moldovan side FC Petrocub.

The esteemed Ghanaian football administrator became the owner and President of FC Petrocub in January this year, following his departure from the Ghana Premier League side.

In his debut season, FC Petrocub secured the championship of the Moldovan topflight league.

Discussing his decision to take over the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah explained that he sought a more challenging endeavour despite enticing offers from English Championship clubs.

“It wasn’t challenging enough to go there. I also had the opportunity to work in England in the football industry as a Chief Operating Officer,” he said in an interview with Countryman Songo.

“Some English Championship clubs wanted me, but I felt that wasn’t challenging enough because you enter a setup that’s already operating at a certain level, and your contribution becomes part of the existing framework. I wanted a challenge that seemed more achievable in my mind,” he added.

“I had opportunities to join English Champions club before FC Petrocub takeover ”.. Exclusive interview with President of FC Petrocub , Nana Yaw Amponsah on Fire for Fire 🔥 🔥🔥@adom_tv @Asempa947_FM pic.twitter.com/PyFsev5O37 — Patrick Osei-Agyeman (@countrymansongo) May 20, 2024

FC Petrocub aims for a double victory as they face Zimbru in the Moldovan Cup final on Saturday, May 25, at Zimbru Stadium.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, who formerly owned the now-disbanded Phar Rangers FC, was also a candidate in the 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) election.

After successfully taking over FC Petrocub, Nana Yaw Amponsah brought in three Ghanaian players: Razak Abalorah, David Abagna, and Seidu Bassit.