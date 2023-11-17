Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton says his side was nervous in the game against Madagascar in their opener of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana hosted the Barea at the Baba Yara Stadium in their opener of the qualifying games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

In the first half, the Black Stars struggled and were dominated by the Malagasy.

However, a few substitutions impacted the game which eventually got Ghana the desired result as Inaki Williams scored in the 95th minute to seal the win.

Speaking after the game, Hughton said, “That’s football, sometimes it takes a second for something to happen.

“We showed a bit of nervousness in the first half. This is the first game of the campaign. We were a little bit nervous. The second-half performance was excellent,” he added.

Ghana is now second in Group I behind Comoros who also secured a win against the Central African Republic in another Group I game with Mali set to face Chad in the third game of the first round.

Ghana will now shift attention to their next game against Comoros which comes off on Tuesday.