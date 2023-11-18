This November 21-22, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 (https://apo-opa.co/3R3Lg3O) will kick off in Nouakchott under the theme, ‘Scaling Energy Opportunities in Africa’s New Frontier,’ serving as a focal point for discussions and insights into the region’s burgeoning energy sector.

Organized in partnership with Mauritania’s Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures, Petrosen, Cos Petrogaz and the African Energy Chamber, the conference enables investors to tap into the immense potential of the MSGBC (https://apo-opa.co/47CEVBR) region.

The event will open with the esteemed presence of Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Network with Global Industry Leaders

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 is a must-attend event for energy stakeholders, as it offers unparalleled networking opportunities. With diverse attendees spanning financiers, industry experts, government officials, corporate heads and entrepreneurs from Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East, this global gathering serves as a unique platform for forging new partnerships, attracting clients and fostering collaboration. International energy companies like bp, Woodside Energy, Chariot Oil&Gas, CWP Global and many more have confirmed their attendance as strategic sponsors and/or exhibitors, amplifying the event’s prestige.

Learn About the Latest Energy Developments

The two-day event features an array of informative sessions, panel discussions and technical workshops. Topics span exploration and production, mining, renewable energy and local content, catering to those looking to expand their expertise. The event serves to disseminate firsthand, real-time information on emerging trends, new projects and regional developments, with keynotes exploring Woodside’s Sangomar Field Development, bp’s Yakaar-Teranga and BirAllah Gas Fields, the Grande Tortue Ahmeyim LNG Project, as well as several green hydrogen projects in Mauritania led by TotalEnergies, Chariot, CWP, Conjuncta and Infinity Power.

Reach Out to Investors

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 uniquely enables investors and entrepreneurs to access partnership and investment opportunities in the region’s booming energy sector. With the imminent arrival of first oil and gas production – and the acute need for energy security – new investment is required across the energy value chain. The 2022 edition of the conference saw the signing (https://apo-opa.co/3QIaELd) of a Memorandum of Understanding between engineering services company Technip and Senegal’s national oil company Petrosen, aimed at maximizing local content. Moreover, since 2016, ECP events have led to the combined signing of deals worth $2.5 billion, solidifying MSGBC 2023 as the preferred platform for investment and deal making.

Get Introduced to Green Hydrogen

As the world gears up for COP28, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 will place a strong emphasis on renewable energy and green hydrogen development. The event offers delegates insights into cutting-edge, low-carbon energy solutions, specifically in Mauritania (https://apo-opa.co/3NbPGDJ), where the country boasts vast renewable energy potential and is emerging as a key player in the global hydrogen market. With estimates of 457.9 GW for photovoltaic solar projects and 47 GW for wind projects, the country could become the next clean energy hub. Targets to produce up to 10 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2050 require an investment of approximately $27 billion, which has been led by international firms to date.

Join the Gala Dinner and Arabian Night

In addition to technical sessions, panels and presentations, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 offers the chance to unwind, socialize and continue networking at both its Arabian night cocktail and Gala Dinner, which will take place during the event. These functions provide a relaxed setting for delegates to connect with fellow attendees, share experiences and build relationships in a more informal setting. Both events provide an excellent opportunity to discover Mauritania’s culture, while strengthening connections made during the conference.

Under the patronage of Mohamed Ould Cheik Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and in partnership with Mauritania’s Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, the Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures Et De Patrimoine Minier (SMHPM), Petrosen, Cos Petrogaz and the African Energy Chamber, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power will take place in Nouakchott on November 21-22.

