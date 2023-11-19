The Black Stars have arrived in Moroni for their second Group I FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros on Tuesday.

The team departed Accra at 1 pm and arrived at the Moroni International Airport at 10 pm local time (7 pm Gh time) via Ethiopia Airlines.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton travelled with all 25 players who have been in camp since the commencement of our preparations for this month’s qualifiers.

The Black Stars left it late to beat Madagascar 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, while Comoros defeated Central African Republic 4-2 in their opening game.

The team will hold its first training session on Sunday, November 19, 2023, in readiness for the game on Tuesday. Ghana are third in the Group – level on 3 points with leaders Comoros and second-placed Mali.

The game against Comoros is scheduled for the Moroni Stadium on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.