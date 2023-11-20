Scores of Sansam residents and adjoining communities in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region have staged a massive demonstration over the deplorable nature of their roads.

The protesters, clad in red and black attire took to the streets on Monday to express their concerns and frustrations over the deplorable state of the roads.

They lamented that, several efforts to get the roads fixed by the relevant authorities have proven futile.

The irate residents said deep cracks, potholes, and eroded portions are some of the defining features of the road.

The situation wastes the time of commuters due to heavy vehicular traffic on the road, which links many communities, and also leads Greater Accra to other regions.

The convener, in an interview on Adom News said they have been taken for granted for too long.

They have given government a two-week ultimatum to begin work on the road or face their wrath.

