Scores of Sekondi-Takoradi residents hit the streets to demonstrate on a myriad of issues confronting the metropolis.

They enumerated a number of issues, including poor roads and security, among others, which they demand the government address.

The demo dubbed: Sekondi-Takoradi deserves better, the protestors were clad in red and black attire, wielding placards, some of whose messages read “Takoradi Deserves Better,” “We Are Tired of Poor Leadership,” and “Fix Our Roads.”

The convener, Samuel Gyimah, explained that their action is informed by government’s long neglect of the area with regards to development.

Mr Gyimah accused relevant authorities of turning a blind eye to their plight despite media engagements to drum home their demands.

“We are demonstrating because of the bad state of the roads we have over here: hospitals, traffic lights are not working, streetlights are not working, the town is totally dark in the evening, and nothing works over here.

“We want to go and ask our leaders if they are leading us to the truth or if they are just denying us our rights. We are demonstrating this morning because nothing works here and development is backsliding. The roads are terribly bad, unemployment is killing the youth, and many things are not working,” he stated.

