The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of orchestrating the demonstration over bad roads.

He alleged that, the opposition party intentionally sponsored the demonstration to score cheap political points.

According to him, the demonstration is nothing but a joke, with people calling it a ‘monkey kakro’ demonstration.

The Minister who doubles as Takoradi Member of Parliament (MP) made these comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

“They are NDC supporters who want to score political points. Takoradi people didn’t even go for the demo because there was extensive consultation and engagement for the people to understand the issues on the ground,” he claimed.

Scores of Sekondi-Takoradi on Friday took to the streets to embark on a massive demo dubbed: ‘Sekondi-Takoradi Deserves Better.’

They, among other things, expressed their displeasure about the deplorable state of roads and the neglect of development projects in the area.

But the Regional Minister has downplayed the basis for the demonstration, stating there is nothing wrong with Takoradi.

“If you add the populace, you will get more than 4,000 but look at the numbers. It is just because Takoradi people do not believe in what they are saying. You can’t assemble 100 people just to run down the town. I have always maintained a strong position that the youth must be part of the solution and not the problem,” he said.

Mr. Darko-Mensah insisted that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has invested heavily in developmental projects in the area.

“We are building the teaching hospital, an interchange, GNPC headquarters, and a new market square among others,” he touted.

