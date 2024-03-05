Parliament’s Appointments Committee will today, Tuesday, March 5, start the vetting process for the newly nominated ministers and deputy ministers.

The vetting process will extend from today until Tuesday, March 12, encompassing a thorough examination of each nominee’s qualifications and suitability for their respective positions.

Among the first nominees to undergo vetting is Andrew Egyapa Mercer who is designated as the Tourism Minister. He will be followed by Lydia Seyram Alhassan, slated for the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry.

Later, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, nominated for the Local Government Ministry, and Ophelia Mensah Hayford, designated for the Environment, Science, and Technology Ministry, will undergo scrutiny by the committee.

The day’s proceedings will conclude with the vetting of Dakoa Newman, designated for the Gender and Social Protection Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo’s recent cabinet overhaul, announced on February 14, saw approximately 12 current ministers affected, including 10 cabinet members and two regional ministers. Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta was among those relieved of their positions.

In response to various pressures from political parties, civil society groups, and internal party members, President Akufo-Addo conducted this reshuffle, appointing certain deputy ministers to substantive ministerial roles while others transitioned to new ministries. These individuals will now undergo the vetting process by the Appointments Committee.

The timetable is outlined below:

Tuesday, March 5:

9 am: Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

10 am: Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources

11 am: Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

12 pm: Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

2 pm: Darkoa Newman, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Thursday, March 7:

9 am: Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health

10 am: Titus Glover, Minister-designate for the Greater Accra Region

11 am: Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information

2 pm: Daniel Machator, Minister-designate for the Oti Region

Friday, March 9:

9 am: Dr Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

10 am: Sylvester Tetteh, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information

11 am: Charles Acheampong, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation

12 pm: Adelaide Ntim, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health

2 pm: Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Health Ministry

Monday, March 11:

9 am: Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

10 am: John Kobina Sanie, Deputy Minister-designate for the Energy Ministry

10 am: Collins Adomako Mensah, Deputy Minister-designate at the Energy Ministry

12 pm: Dr Prince Hamidu Armah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Works and Housing Ministry

Tuesday, March 12:

9 am: Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister-designate for the Education Ministry

10 am: Festus Awuah Kwofie, Deputy Minister-designate for the Employment and Labour Ministry

11 am: Akwasi Konadu, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

12 pm: Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Development.