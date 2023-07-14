The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, has expressed his gratitude to God for touching the hearts of Members of Parliament to pass the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023 into law, granting licenses for wee cultivation.

According to the minister, this new development will significantly contribute to the country’s economic growth by creating employment opportunities for many youths.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Members of Parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) Bill.

This means that the Ministry of Interior is now mandated to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis, enabling the utilization of this plant for various beneficial applications.

Individuals interested in engaging in wee farming will need to apply for a license from the Ministry of Interior and will be permitted to grow marijuana for medicinal and industrial purposes, as long as it contains 0.3% THC content.

Former Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Seth Acheampong, speaking on the Big Agenda with Abena Opokua Ahwenee, expressed his joy as he had been an advocate for the NACOC Bill and was pleased that it had finally been passed.

He said: “My sister, first of all, let me thank the Almighty God for this day. It has been my prayers and dream, and here we are. I’m extremely happy.”

Mr Acheampong also noted that although the bill has been passed, it still needs to go through the president for final approval before guidelines surrounding cannabis production can be completed.

He urged the public not to get overly excited about the news of Parliament passing the bill, as recreational use and unlawful possession of marijuana still remain illegal under the laws of Ghana.

He emphasized, “yes, Parliament has passed the bill, but it doesn’t mean you can possess the substance. If you want to produce it, you must go through the appropriate channels.”