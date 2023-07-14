Drama unfolded on the Kronom-Offinso highway in the Ashanti Region when an enraged man directed curses at a motor traffic officer he accused of extorting GH¢200 from him.

According to a report by Otec FM, eyewitnesses offered water to the man in an attempt to persuade him to revoke his curses.

However, the man, who identified himself as a fetish priest, insisted that only Schnapp and a distilled spirit could reverse the curse.

The man narrated that he had gone to purchase a brand-new tricycle but was compelled by the officer to pay the alleged amount due to the tricycle lacking proper registration.

In a video of the incident, the fetish priest, dressed in traditional attire, can be seen surrounded by several traffic wardens and an MTTD officer.

Later on, the man performed a ritual to reverse the curse by pouring libation with a bottle of Schnapp in the middle of the road.

The report mentioned that the traffic wardens, who were assistants to the MTTD officer, were the ones who negotiated and collected the GH¢200 from the priest. The priest reportedly told the officer that he had agreed to pay the amount as he had yet to register the tricycle, but he demanded accountability for the money taken, warning that if it was misused, the gods would deal with the officer.

The incident showcased the tension and dispute between the motor traffic officer and the fetish priest, highlighting allegations of extortion and the subsequent recourse to traditional rituals to seek justice.

