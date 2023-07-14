The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the leaked audio that allegedly involves a police commissioner and a top official from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) conspiring to remove Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akufo Dampare from his position.

In an interview with Okay FM on July 13, 2023, Mr Nketia highlighted the significant influence of security on election results and stressed the importance of examining the matter closely.

He stated: “Anybody who claims that security cannot influence election results has no idea about elections; he or she should go to school and learn because quality election is about a free and fair election.”

He further emphasised that ensuring the freedom of voters is a crucial aspect of fair elections, which necessitates the involvement of adequate security measures.

The NDC chairman questioned the NPP’s response to the leaked audio, suggesting that their defensive stance indicates knowledge of its authenticity.

“If you claim the tape is fabricated and, therefore, should be disregarded, and we are saying let us investigate and punish the perpetrator who brought up such orchestration to tarnish someone’s name, then you turn around and say that you won’t allow for the investigations, what are you afraid of about the investigations? Because there is some truth behind the audio, that is why you are afraid. If you have no idea, then they should have added their voice and called for investigations to redeem themselves,” he stated.

However, the NPP has raised doubts about the authenticity of the leaked audio recording that allegedly reveals plans to remove the Inspector-General of Police ahead of the 2024 elections.

