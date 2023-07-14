Black Queens Coach Nora Häuptle has said the players know what to do to bring home a resounding win against Guinea.

She said this in a pre-match presser ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games 1st leg qualifier against Guinea.

“We have different tasks given to the players. Everybody has a role, positioning and game plan that they need to stick on. I demand my players mostly to work with cohesion, support each other and fight for each other,” she said.

“These are the tasks and they know what to do for a win.”

The coach further expressed excitement at the fact that it’s time to really act on the #MissionVolta mantra and take the team to another level while admitting she has the utmost respect for Guinea.

“Happy to arrive in Guinea and for us it is the beginning of our mission Volta, first step qualifiers toward Olympic Games.

”Our mission Volta means we want to bring success to Ghana which has been very successful in 99, 2000.

“We want to turn towards success and this is why we are here. We also have respect for our opponent who got a lot of young players in their team but we see what happens tomorrow she added.

The Black Queens are poised for a win against Guinea on Friday, July 14, 2023. The tie is scheduled for a 4:00 pm kick-off at Stade de Generale Lansana Conte.