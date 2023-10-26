Concerned residents of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western region will, on Friday, October 27, 2023, hit the principal streets in the area to protest the deplorable state of their roads.

The angry residents have accused the government of neglecting them in the Year of Roads project.

As the capital of the Western region, richly endowed with natural resources like gold, bauxite, iron, diamond, and manganese, the youth said they deserved better.

Speaking on Beyi W’ano, a segment on Adom FM morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, spokesperson of the group, Samuel Gyimah Appiah, said the action is not an attack on any political leader but on heads of various institutions responsible for development.

According to him, relevant authorities have turned a blind eye to their plight despite media engagements to drum home their demands.

“We don’t have any self-interest; we just want the betterment of Sekondi-Takoradi, so we’re going to block the road.

The road from Fijai to Appollo is an issue not to be talked about; because of the ongoing construction around Bu Junction through to Kwesimintsin Junction, the big trucks with cocoa and Bauxite are deploying the roads.”

He said the protest would be a wake-up call for authorities and hoped underperforming heads of institutions responsible for the development would be dismissed.

