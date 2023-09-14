Irate residents of Ablekuma-Agape in the Ga West Municipality are up in arms with the government over the deplorable nature of their roads.

The residents have threatened there will be a showdown if the roads are not fixed before the 2024 election.

According to them, all attempts to get the government to fix the deplorable road which is negatively impacting their lives have proven futile.

Distraught drivers and residents who shared their frustration on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, said the government has taken them for granted.

The visibly angry residents said assurances by the Road Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, and the Anyaa-Sowutuom Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, during a visit to the area are yet to see the light of day.

“This is NPP’s stronghold, and we voted for Adomako Kissi. So just as he came to us to beg for votes, he should also talk in Parliament to ensure our roads are fixed,” an angry resident said.

Drivers in the area also lamented that, their vehicles are in a bad state due to the nature of the roads and with the rising cost of spare parts, they are unable to service the vehicles as they desired.

They have, therefore, called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, fix the roads as they count down the days to the 2024 election.