The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested 16 suspected drug peddlers in the Boti area of the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

The suspects were rounded up in an intelligence-led dawn swoop at their base, where they cultivate acres of cannabis in a greenhouse structure, harvest and process it, and then distribute it through middlemen.

The suspects also operate in a self-contained flat next to the plantation, where they package the substance in bags and sacks for distribution with the assistance of three women in their twenties.

Citi News reports the 16 suspects, including the three women, are currently in custody at the regional police command in Koforidua Galloway, assisting the police with their investigation.

The police believe that some key personalities are sponsoring the suspects’ operations.

The suspects will be arraigned in court.

