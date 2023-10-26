Head coach of Bofoakwa Tano, Frimpong Manso has criticized Black Stars players for their lack of commitment and sacrifice for the country.

The senior national team following their humiliating performance in the international friendly games this month against Mexico and USA has come under pressure.

Chris Hughton and his charges were hoping to maintain their unbeaten run but suffered a 2-0 defeat against CONCACAF champions before a 4-0 defeat to the US Men’s team.

Following the team’s poor performance, Manso, who is a former Ghana international believes Hughton must do away with players who are not committed to his course.

“These current Black Star players are not committed and not willing to sacrifice for the nation,” he told Kumasi-based Time FM.

“They play as a division two side and can’t even defend balls,” he added.

The Black Stars in November begin their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with their first two games against Madagascar and Comoros.

The team after the first two games, the senior national team will turn their attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

READ ALSO