Thomas Partey is frustrated with his reduced role at Arsenal and will consider seeking a move away from the club if things don’t improve by Christmas, 90min understands.

The 30-year-old missed half a dozen games because of a groin injury picked up in the 2-2 draw with Fulham at the end of August and has seen his place as a guaranteed midfield starter derailed by the arrival of Declan Rice.

Partey actually started Arsenal’s first three Premier League games as a makeshift right-back before being sidelined, as Ben White shifted into central defence at the expense of Gabriel, with Mikel Arteta preferring to utilise Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz in the centre of the park.

He returned from injury in the dramatic win over Manchester City prior to October’s international break, but was an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Partey’s omission was notable after he featured for Ghana for over an hour during their recent 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the United States.

Jorginho was picked by Arteta to start the game at Chelsea before being replaced by Emile Smith Rowe, and Havertz and Leandro Trossard were then turned to by the Spaniard as Arsenal sought to score an equalising goal.

90min understands that Partey was frustrated at not starting the game in West London, in what was one of Arsenal’s biggest games of the season so far, and that his camp are becoming increasingly agitated by his reduction in minutes.

As it stands, Partey is willing to put the work in to reclaim his place in the side, but sources have confirmed to 90min that he will consider his options at Christmas if the situation has not changed.

Arsenal had indicated a willingness to sell Partey early in the summer transfer window but ultimately decided to keep hold of the Ghanaian despite interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and Juventus. But whether or not their stance has changed remains to be seen, given they are making no secret of their desire to sign a new defensive midfielder.

90min revealed on Monday that the Gunners still hold an interest in Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, having previously lodged three unsuccessful bids in 2022 for the in-form Brazilian, who recently signed a new long-term contract.

Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has also been in Brazil recently keeping an eye on potential targets, with Fluminense’s Andre Trindade, a player Liverpool have a strong interest in, among those to catch the eye.

Young talents Gabriel Moscardo and Pablo Maia, of Corinthians and Sao Paulo respectively, are also thought to be on Arsenal’s radar, alongside Royal Antwerp’s teenage sensational Arthur Vermeeren.

The 18-year-old is one of Europe’s most highly-rated young defensive midfielders, with Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona and Bayern Munich joining Arsenal in monitoring his progress in Belgium.

READ ALSO