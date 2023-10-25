Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta has explained why Thomas Partey did not play against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Gunners in their matchday three games were hosted at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán by the Europa League champions.

However, the Ghana international was out of the game after suffering a muscle injury on Monday ahead of the game.

“Thomas picked up an injury yesterday in training. Unfortunately, it’s a muscle injury. We don’t know the extent of it – a big miss for us,” Arteta after their 2-1 win.

Before the game, Arsenal in a statement said, “Thomas Partey misses out on tonight’s game with a muscle issue.”

Partey had previously missed several weeks of the season due to a groin problem. He recently made his return to the pitch against Manchester City earlier this month.

The 30-year-old has been hampered by injuries this season, limiting his playing time to just five matches.

His return from a previous groin injury saw him make a late substitute appearance in Arsenal’s victory over Manchester City.

However, he remained an unused substitute in the draw against Chelsea last weekend before being left out entirely from the trip to Spain.

Arsenal will hope for a swift recovery and return to form for Partey, as his contributions on the field are highly valued by the club.