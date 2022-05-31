The Assin Fosu District Police Command, led by Chief Supt. Cephas Arthur, has arrested two suspected drug dealers in a swoop at Assin Fosu where others are currently on the run.

The suspects are Awudu and Haruna.

Several wooden structures (Getho) harbouring the peddlers were set ablaze to drive them away.

According to the Assin Fosu District Police commander, Chief Supt Arthur, several quantities of dry leaves suspected to be marijuana were taken from the suspects.

He warned opinion leaders to desist from begging the police on behalf of criminals to be released from custody.

He described the phenomenon as a big impediment in the fight against crime at Assin Fosu.