Ukrainian Oleg Prudky, a former champion boxer, has died while fighting on the frontline in his country’s war against Russia.

The former World Series of Boxing competitor was once a Ukrainian champion, as well as a member of the Ukrainian Otamans team. He competed at a number of tournaments around the world representing his country, including in multiple European championships.

Prudky never fought in the paid ranks, but was a semi-pro fighter, competing in the WSB, which is known to bridge the gap between amateur and professional boxing. He competed around super-lightweight, and was a respected member of the Otamans team.

Over 6,000 Ukrainians are estimated to be dead in their conflict with Russia, including a reported 256 children. There are estimated to be around 15,000 Russian soldiers who have passed in the same timeframe.

The Cherasky Boxing Federation announced the news in an Instagram post, saying: “Another tragedy in our boxing family. One of the best boxers of Cherkasy region, Oleg Prudky, died in the East… The boxing family of Cherkasy region expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends. Rest in peace!”

In the post, Cherasky Boxing Federation president Serhiy Tyshchenko was quoted as saying: “I remember now how your coach told you how eager you were to do boxing and cycling for tens of kilometres to get to training.

“I remember how we supported you at the competitions of ‘Ukrainian Atamans’, then a whole bus from Cherkasy came to support you and you won! Everyone remembers your incredible fights. You are the first in the history of Cherkasy boxing to win gold in the 60kg weight category.

“Oleg was a two-time champion of Ukraine and a master of sports of international class. Your victories and achievements are hard to count, you were a very persistent and hard-working athlete, you trained a lot. You have been a worthy example for future generations.

“It is very difficult to accept such news every day – an irreparable loss for our boxing family. I express my sincere condolences to the boxer’s family. Cursed war, takes away the best sons of Ukraine! Eternal memory, rest in peace friend! Heroes do not die!”

“Oleg was a two-time champion of Ukraine and a master of sports of international class. Your victories and achievements are hard to count, you were a very persistent and hard-working athlete, you trained a lot. You have been a worthy example for future generations.

“It is very difficult to accept such news every day – an irreparable loss for our boxing family. I express my sincere condolences to the boxer’s family. Cursed war, takes away the best sons of Ukraine! Eternal memory, rest in peace friend! Heroes do not die!”

The exact circumstances around the fighter’s death have yet to be officially confirmed.

Prudky is not the only notable fighter to have taken to the frontlines in an effort to protect Ukraine from the Russian invasion. World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has only recently left the country to prepare for his defence against Anthony Joshua, while the legendary lightweight Vasily Lomachenko opted to stay instead of fighting George Kambosos Jr for the unified titles.

Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov was supposed to face Michael ‘Venom’ Page in London earlier this month, but was forced to pull out due to the conflict, being replaced by Logan Storley who won the interim belt at the OVO Arena Wembley.