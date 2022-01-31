Police at Berekum have arrested five suspected drug addicts and peddlers in the Municipality of the Bono Region.

This was during a swoop conducted to clamp down criminal activities at Berekum and Senase, suburbs believed to be criminal hideouts and narcotic peddling places.

The suspects, Felix Nyarko,18, Ernest Atta Yeboah, 22, Emmanuel Darko, 22, Gideon Nketiah, 22, and Fredrick Takyi, 20, have been placed in police custody for further investigations.

Six containers filled with dried leaves and a piece of compressed leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp were found and retrieved at the scene.

A police situational report made available to Adom News‘ Christian Ofori-Kumah said the swoop was conducted on January 27, 2022, between 1900hours and 2100 hours.