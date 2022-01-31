Youth of Sanyari near Sawla in the Savannah Region have apprehended and handed over to the police three men who stole 29 cattle at Taari.

The thieves were busted while transporting the booty to a nearby village, Tuna, on a tricycle.



The suspects have been identified as Saaka Sulley, a 35-year-old butcher; Anonga Hamza, a 28-year-old butcher; and Saaka Salifu, 25, a mechanic who was behind the wheels of the tricycle.

The assembly member for the Taari electoral area, Samuel Jorwatey, told Adom News, he had a call between 1:00 am and 2:00 am on Thursday about the incident.

Upon hearing the news, Mr Jorwatey says he organised a search in the nearby communities for the animals.



After searching the villages and bush paths for some time, they saw Saaka Salifu transporting four of the missing animals towards Tuna.

The search team raised an alarm and Saaka was seized together with the livestock.

According to him, Saaka wasted no time before confessing to the offence.

He, however, claimed it was Saaka Sulley who hired him ostensibly to convey his animals to Tuna.



The Sawla Police Commander has revealed the trio would be put before the Bole District Magistrate Court next week.