The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested 115 motor riders and 36 drug peddlers including eight females in swoops ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The suspects were arrested within the Akatsi South and Ketu South Municipalities in an operation that commenced on December 18, 2021.

Two of the drug peddlers at the time of arrest at Akatsi had quantities of dried substances suspected to be Indian hemp on them.

The suspects are currently going through screening and investigation with those found culpable to be prosecuted.

The command has indicated the operation will continue throughout the region to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere before, during and after the Christmas festivities.

Meanwhile, it has assured law-abiding citizens in and around the Volta Region of their commitment to fighting crime in the area.