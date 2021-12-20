Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper West Akim, Derek Ohene Bekoe, has stated that the government is responsible for the lack of enforcement of laws in the country.

“I will blame the authorities, I will blame the President and the government,” he told Adom TV.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he stated that there should be better leadership that can manage Ghanaian workers for better results.

“I won’t say our character is not a problem, however, it has a little impact on the customers but that’s why we have management, leadership, and a government headed by a President,” he said.

“There should be a better leadership to manage various characters of workers to minimise the impact on the customers,” he continued.

“When you have leaders that lack vision or poor management style, they cannot even manage their followers,” he added.