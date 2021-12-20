Ghanaian actor and preacher, Majid Michel, has eulogised his Nigerian counterpart, Ramsey Noah, on the occasion of his birthday.

Mr Noah turned 51 on Sunday, December 19 and Mr Michel, while disclosing the impact the former has had in his life, stated that he helped him discover his talent.

“You are the reason many discovered their talents and I’m one of them. It’s such a blessing to know you in real life. You have the biggest heart in the world! Thank you for keeping me in it. You don’t get older, you get better,” he penned.

He prepared a special prayer for him which included long life full of prosperity and his heart desires.

The two are known to have a casual relationship ever since starring alongside each other in the 2017 chartbuster; 30 Days in Atlanta.

For many years, the two lover boys were at the top of Nollywood actors’ charts and filmed with high-rated actresses.