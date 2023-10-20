Scores of residents at Kasoa in the Central region hit the streets on Friday to protest the deplorable nature of their roads.

The residents said their numerous complaints about the bad roads linking many communities to the Greater Accra to the Central region have yielded no results.

The demonstration was therefore to mount pressure on the appropriate authorities to fix the deplorable roads.

The protesters blocked both the Accra and Central region sections of the road, leaving commuters stranded.

Kasoa demo

It also led to heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch which forced many residents who were on their way to work and other places to return home.

The protesters carried placards with messages such as ‘No Action Talk Only Fix Ghana, CECIDAP Susu Can Save Kasoa Road,’ ‘Papa Nebu, Fix Kasoa Road Now,’ ‘We Need a Proper Drainage System,’ ‘Drivers Are Suffering,’ ‘We Are Hungry,’ and ‘King Promise, Do Something Before You Go,’ among others.

They marched from the Tuba taxi tank, through the highway and presented a petition to the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga South Municipal Assembly, Joseph Nyani.