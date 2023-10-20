Adom TV presents audition of the highly anticipated music reality show, Nsoromma Season 6.

This remarkable talent show has been a platform for young musical prodigies to shine on the biggest stage, and it’s back for another exciting season.

If you’re a young talent aged 12 or below with a passion for melodies that can move hearts, this is your moment to step up and show the world what you’ve got.

Nsoromma has a rich history of discovering and nurturing young talent in Ghana. Past seasons have introduced the world to remarkable young singers who have gone on to make a name for themselves in the music industry.

Auditions Information

Kumasi Auditions

Date: October 21st and 22nd

Location: True Vine Hotel Ahodwo

Takoradi Auditions:

Date: October 28th and 29th

Location: Akroma Plaza

Accra Auditions:

Date: November 4th and 5th

Location: Mikaddo Conference Center, Labone Junction

Young talents from across the country are encouraged to participate in the auditions. If you can sing like a star or believe you have the potential to become a musical sensation, don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your talent.

Nsoromma Season 6 promises to be bigger and better, offering a platform for young talents to unleash their musical potential.

Nsoromma Season 6… Y3hyeren!

