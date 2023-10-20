Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Jr, has signed for Al Nassr Under-13s, it has been reported.

The eldest child of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been part of the academies at Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United while his dad was playing for them.

And now he joins Ronaldo’s current club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano adds that Cristiano Jr will begin training with the Saudi Arabian club in the next few days and will wear the No.7 jersey, the number his dad wears and has done throughout his career.

Born in June 2010, Cristiano Jr has a long way to go before he starts getting offered pro deals.

But he appears to possess ambitions to make it as a footballer like his dad.

Ronaldo has been quoted saying in 2022: “My son tells me, ‘Dad hold on a few more years – I want to play with you.'”

The Portuguese icon signed his eye-watering contract with Al Nassr in December 2022 after leaving Man United in acrimonious circumstances.

As well as Cristiano Jr, Ronaldo has four other children, a son and three daughters. He shares two of them with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.