Some residents in the Assin South Constituency in the Central Region thronged some principal streets to protest over bad roads.

Pregnant women led the demonstrators to air out their concerns and frustrations over the deplorable state of the roads.

According to some residents, the roads in the area are muddy and slippery due to rainfall which has negatively impacted healthcare delivery and emergency service provision in the area.

Drivers and pregnant women who were mostly affected indicated that their vehicles break down forcing some women to deliver.

The demonstrators warned that they would not participate in the 2024 general election if the roads are not constructed.

They called on the Assemblyman and Member of Parliament, Reverend John Ntim Fodjour to fix their roads.

