Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson, has refused to publicly declare support for any of the 10 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants.

He stated that he would support whoever the delegates in the party choose during the presidential primary.

”I will not declare for any candidate. You heard what the President said. If the MPs have declared their support for a candidate, I am not one of them. As MCE, I am unable to declare a candidate. I am a unifier working to unite people from all political parties, so I will not declare for anyone.

“I have declared my support for all of the candidates, and when the five candidates are chosen for the main presidential primary, I will rally behind the candidate chosen by the party as the presidential candidate,” he said on Accra-based Rainbow Radio.

The governing NPP will hold a Special Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023, to cut down the number of aspiring flagbearers from 10 to five for the presidential primary in November.

ALSO READ: