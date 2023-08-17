Ghanaian musician, Andy Nii Akrashie, known in showbiz as OJ Blaq, has died at age 40.

The cause of death is yet to be known.

In 2022, he confessed that binge drinking and smoking caused him kidney failure a few years ago.

“I totally stopped smoking and drinking, and I started eating more vegetables. Not all vegetables are good for renal patients, it hasn’t been easy switching my diet, but if you really love your life, you have to adapt. It can be life altering for renal patients when they stop taking their BP drugs as well,” he said on Asaase Radio.

According to the “Chalewote” hit maker, he was healed by the prayers of his loved ones. “Ghanaians prayed for me, I believe that the love that people use in praying for you brings results. Aside from prayer I also exercised and changed my diet.”

He began his music career in the early 2000s and released his debut album, “The Blaq Mixtape”, in 2006. He went on to release several more albums and singles, including his hit song “Chalewote”.

OJ Blaq was known for his unique rapping style and his social commentary in his music and later switched to urban gospel in 2022.

He was also a popular actor, appearing in several Ghanaian films and television series like Sun City.

In 2021, the artiste was confronted with the diagnosis of a kidney ailment, a battle he courageously confronted. Enduring a regimen of dialysis treatment, he awaited the prospect of a kidney transplant. However, the artist passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

