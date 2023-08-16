Veteran television presenter, Nana Adwoa Awindor, participated in an interview on Wednesday during which she assessed her life’s journey up to this point.

The renowned ‘Greetings From Abroad’ host took time to reflect on her experiences, highlighting moments that encompassed challenges, achievements, and all the aspects in between that have shaped her into the person she is today.

During her appearance on Joy Prime, she shared a brief rendition of her favourite song W’agye Me by Jael Wiafe.

By the time her performance concluded, she had been visibly moved to tears.

Earlier on the show, she lamented how bad publicity had caused a huge deal to elude her daughter, who is a popular musician Efya.

The host of the show inquired whether her emotional reaction was triggered “because we spoke about Efya.”

“I do get emotional sometimes, but I get emotional when I realise how much God loves me. So that is what brought the tears,” she responded.

“I have life, most importantly. That is big enough. Anything else is extra,” Nana Adwoa added.

