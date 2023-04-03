Songstress, Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor popularly referred to as Efya has disclosed that it was stressful growing up with a famous mother.

The Best in Me singer’s mother, Nana Adwoa Awindor is a renowned filmmaker and celebrity host of “Greetings from Abroad” whose productions were quite popular in the 90s and early 2000s.

However, while it is expected that Efya will enjoy good reception and favours for being a daughter of a celebrity, she said the reverse was the case for her growing up.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Doreen Avio’s’ show, Efya narrated how she was bullied in school when her seniors found out who her mother was.

“It was very stressful. There was a lot of pressure. I got beaten up because of my mom when I got to secondary school,” Efya stated.

The four-time VGMA Best Female Vocalist of the Year said her music career began after she participated in Stars of the Future, as she has always been singing in church and passionate about music.

However, the Until the Dawn artiste said that wasn’t her original plan since she had always nurtured the aspiration to be a film director like his father.

ALSO READ:

I like colour black because I’m a ‘witch’ – Efya

Efya pens lovely message to mark mother’s birthday

Efya also stated that she added Nokturnal to her name on her Twitter handle because she is always awake at night.

“I don’t really sleep at night and it’s been like that for a very long time. So, I figured I might as well make it cool because I’m a very Nokturnal being and I come alive at night. Most of the time I like to work late at night because it’s quiet,” the songstress added.