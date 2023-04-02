Singer and songwriter, Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor known in showbiz as Efya has revealed the reason why she is attracted to the black colour.

She said she likes the colour because she is a “witch”.

But further explaining her point, the songstress attributed it to the kind of work she does which is music. She stated that she records at night when everyone is asleep thus making her stay alive at night.

This made her develop an interest in black as darkness has become a companion at night.

“I feel like it blends with every other colour. I think black is something that fits most of the time. Also, I like it because I’m a witch,” the neo-soul vocalist told Doreen Avio on Joy Prime.

She also stated that she added Nokturnal to her name on her Twitter handle because she is always awake at night.

“I don’t really sleep at night and it’s been like that for a very long time. So, I figured I might as well make it cool because I’m a very Nokturnal being and I come alive at night. Most of the time I like to work late at night because it’s quiet,” the songstress added.

Asked if she will wear black on her wedding day, the ‘Ankwadobi’ hitmaker said, “Yes, it’s one of the things I’ve always wanted to do but I’m not sure anymore. We’ll see.”

The “Best in Me” songwriter further revealed that she has always aspired to emulate his father and become a film director which never happened.

But how did Efya land herself in music?

The multiple VGMA Best Female Vocalist of the Year said her music career began after she participated in Stars of the Future, as she has always been singing in church and passionate about music.

As the daughter of filmmaker and celebrity host of the TV show ‘Greetings from Abroad,’ Nana Adwoa Awindor, the singer narrated how she suffered while growing up with a famous mother.

“It was very stressful. There was a lot of pressure. I got beaten up because of my mom when I got to secondary school,” Efya narrated.

In the meantime, having lived with famous and skilled parents gave her some experience in the creative industry at an early age including video editing, directing and animation.

Her parents have contributed to her versatility throughout the establishment of her career and field of work.

However, considering the controversies in the music industry, the singer said that she is not bothered about negativity as it comes with the nature of her job.