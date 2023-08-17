Scores of Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to the death of popular musician and actor, Oj Blaq.

The 40-year-old rapper sadly passed on in the early hours of Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The cause of death is yet to be disclosed but in 2022 he disclosed that he had been battling a double kidney failure.

His death has thrown his colleagues into a state of mourning while others are yet to come to terms with it.

Musicians Guru, Captain Planet, Kelvynboy and others have taken to social media to express shock at his death amid heartfelt tributes of fond memories.

ALSO READ: