Scores of Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to the death of popular musician and actor, Oj Blaq.

The 40-year-old rapper sadly passed on in the early hours of Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The cause of death is yet to be disclosed but in 2022 he disclosed that he had been battling a double kidney failure.

His death has thrown his colleagues into a state of mourning while others are yet to come to terms with it.

Musicians Guru, Captain Planet, Kelvynboy and others have taken to social media to express shock at his death amid heartfelt tributes of fond memories.

Rest well King OJ BLAQ pic.twitter.com/DaUb6GOqoS — GURU NKZ (@gurunkz) August 17, 2023

Rest Well My Guy 💔 OjBlaq 🪦 pic.twitter.com/KKjssdk0nq — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) August 17, 2023

Oh OJ Blaq💔💔💔 Really sad news😥😥 — SAMMY FORSON (@sammyforson) August 17, 2023

OJ Blaq inspired a generation of Fat boys in Ghana and I was one of them.

It was OJ photos on my phone and social media DP all through my High school days.

He took body positivity to a whole new level.

Rest well biggie boy lover.

Nipa b3y3 bi nanso wamb3y3 nenyinaa.

My… pic.twitter.com/uuyimQKF00 — BIG GHUN (@TheBigGhun) August 17, 2023

OJ Blaq- what am I hearing 😢 — THE GODFATHER (@jayfoley2131) August 17, 2023

ALSO READ: