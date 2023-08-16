Nigerian hip-hop artiste Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, is currently battling for his life in a hospital following a distressing car accident.

The rapper took to his social media platforms to share the unfortunate news with his fans and well-wishers.

In his statement, CDQ revealed that the accident occurred at night when he was hit by another vehicle while driving.

The impact of the collision resulted in serious damage to his car and left him with injuries that required immediate medical attention.

The rapper did not disclose the exact location of the accident but mentioned that he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Lagos for treatment.

CDQ shared a video on his social media platforms showcasing the extent of the damage to his car which he said is condemned beyond repairs.

In his own words: “Someone hit me, and I had an accident tonight. I think my Mustang is write off. I need to buy another car now. Hopefully, I don’t get internal bleeding.”

The news of CDQ’s accident has elicited a wave of support and well-wishes from his fans and fellow colleagues in the music industry. Many have expressed their concern for his well-being and have sent prayers for a speedy recovery.