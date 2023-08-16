Traders at Ve-Daafor in the Afadjato South Constituency of the Volta Region have called on the District assembly and the government to complete a deteriorating 12-seater toilet facility and redevelop the market.

A visit to the area by Adom News revealed that the 12-seater toilet facility situated near the market has been abandoned and turned into a playground for children.

It was also observed that the toilet facility, which was part of government’s special initiative project, has no water storage to enhance its operations.

In an interaction with some of the traders at the market they said the absence of a toilet facility was affecting their businesses and has subjected them to undue suffering.

The traders added that the current structure of the market cannot accommodate the high number of traders in the market forcing most of them to sit under the scorching sun to ply their trade every day.

They have appealed to government and the assembly to immediately complete the toilet facility and provide them with additional sheds.

