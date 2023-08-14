Cases of rainfall are anticipated over Northern Ghana, especially within the upper regions, per the forecast of the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

In the forecast indicating significant weather changes across various regions of the country, it predicted the Northern belt will have more cases of rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

In the southern regions, cloudy weather is predicted with pockets of slight rain or drizzle. The morning will be characterized by visible cloudy conditions, and in the afternoon, intervals of sunshine are expected to break through.

However, the weather dynamics vary in the evening where cloud is expected in every part of the country.

Residents in these regions are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe during these weather conditions.

Additionally, the sea state is expected to be rough.