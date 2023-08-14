The Ayawaso West Wuogon National Democratic Congress (NDC) has endorsed actor cum farmer, John Dumelo, as its parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

The move, according to the leadership in the constituency, comes after the withdrawal of his two contenders, Fred Nuamah and Moses Baafi Achemapong from the race.

This was contained in a statement issued by the constituency chairman, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey, following further consultations.

The party has, therefore, called on the general public and NDC supporters to rally behind Mr Dumelo to snatch the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 polls.

Read NDC’s statement below:

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, hereby issues this press statement to officially announce a significant development in our parliamentary candidate selection process for the 2024 general elections.

Upon further consultation with the party hierarchy and after engaging in constructive discussions with all the aspirants, we are pleased to inform the General Public that the two other aspirants have graciously accepted to give the nod to Mr. John Dumelo to represent the party.

As a result of this harmonious agreement, we proudly endorse and present Mr. John Dumelo as the official NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency for the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary Elections.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the other aspirants who have demonstrated their loyalty to the party and its values by making this selfless decision for the greater good of the NDC and the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

We call upon all party members, supporters, constituents, and the public to rally behind Mr. John Dumelo and support his campaign wholeheartedly. Together, let us work towards the shared goal of securing victory for the NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon and building the Ghana we want together.

We sincerely appreciate the efforts of the party hierarchy in reaching this consensus.

