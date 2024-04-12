A throwback video featuring actor John Dumelo has resurfaced on social media, sparking widespread discussion on safety measures in the film industry.

The clip, filmed years ago on the set of a movie, captures a moment he expressed concern over shooting a scene on water without proper safety precautions.

In the video, Dumelo, along with fellow actors Lilwin, Adjetey Anang, Don Little, and the late Bishop Bernard, were tasked with filming a scene on a canoe.

However, as the canoe began to sway, Dumelo quickly got down, citing the absence of life jackets and other security measures.

Despite playful encouragement from his colleagues, Dumelo remained steadfast in his decision to prioritize safety.

The resurgence of this video comes at a time when over four Nollywood actors have drowned while filming on set.

Actor, Junior Pope, a makeup artiste, a technician and other crew members perished when a boat they were sailing in across the Niger River in Asaba capsized.

This incident has reignited conversations about the importance of safety protocols in the film industry and the responsibility of producers to ensure the well-being of their cast and crew.

Watch video below: