Budding farmer, John Dumelo has rated the success of government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PJF) initiative seven years since it was launched.

PFJ was launched in April 2017 by President Akufo-Addo, focused on improving the yields of farmers, access to markets, reducing post-harvest losses and enhancing extension service delivery.

However, to John Dumelo, the initiative has fallen short of expectations.

In a recent Twitter Q&A session, the farmer offered his candid assessment of the government’s policy, rating it a 4 out of 10.

I would give it 4/10. https://t.co/EA0Wf8MWMb — Farmer John (@johndumelo) April 2, 2024

When probed about what policy he would prioritize to enhance the agricultural sector if he were to assume the presidency, Dumelo pointed to the critical need for irrigation.

He stressed that, enabling farmers to irrigate their lands would allow for year-round farming activities, rather than being confined to a single planting season.

Owing to his knowledge in agriculture, Mr. Dumelo expressed belief more can be done to improve the sector.