

Actor-turned-politician, Fred Nuamah, has withdrawn from the Ayawaso West Wuogon National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary.

In a letter addressed to the party, Mr Nuamah said the decision was arrived at after extensive consultations with key stakeholders and without any external influence.

“I firmly believe that the NDC must present a unified front for the 2024 general election. As a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritise we the party’s unity and the President John Mahama project aimed at rescuing our country,” the aspirant noted.

Mr Nuamah, following his decision, endorsed and threw his support behind his best friend and key contender, John Dumelo.

“I wholeheartedly endorse and throw my support behind my good friend and brother, Mr John Dumelo, to be the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency,” he pledged.

He further expressed appreciation to his fans and all well-wishers for their support, adding that he is grateful for the time spent with them all and urged them to support Mr Dumelo as well.

“I urge all my supporters across all levels of the party in the constituency to rally behind John Dumelo and provide him with the needed support.

“Together, with a renewed sense of togetherness, we can secure victory in the 2024 elections and uplift our nation from its current state,” he appealed.

This comes a few days after the NDC opened nominations in 18 constituencies where elections were put on hold due to some differences which have now been resolved.

In some of the affected constituencies, nominations were opened but the elections did not take place while in others, nominations did not open at all.

In Ayawaso West Wuogon, the party suspended the vetting of the candidates in April, with the election, which was set for May 13, also suspended.

Ghanaians were left in shock in March when Mr Nuamah announced his decision to contest the same seat against Mr Dumelo.

This was a few days after the latter publicly declared his bid.

All advice for Mr Nuamah to step down proved futile while he accused Mr Dumelo of bad faith, alleging that he had the blessings of his friend to contest the polls.

Mr Dumelo, however, denied the claims, stating they never had any conversation about Mr Nuamah’s political bid in the same constituency.

ALSO READ: