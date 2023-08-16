The Managing Director of the State Transport Company, Nana Akomea, has said snubbing Deputy Railways Development Minister, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, during a campaign was not intentional.

As part of his campaign measures, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been touring the constituencies across the nation to send his message to the delegates in hope of winning the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential elections.

The Minister, Asante-Boateng, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim South, accused Nana Akomea of disrespecting him when Dr Bawumia visited the constituency.

In his defense, he said he was not aware Asante-Boateng was the MP for the constituency.

He recounted that when he and the other members of the Bawumia campaign and the Vice President arrived at the constituency a mammoth crowd met them while alighting from the bus and it was impossible for them to greet nor receive greetings from every person on ground.

“I don’t know him. Do you think if I knew he was the MP I will refuse to shake him when he extended his hand? I don’t know him. I have no issue with him; I haven’t seen him before. We are not fighting; it’s campaign. We are all party members. When he said that, I issued a statement that it wasn’t intentional,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

The Minister, who now supports former Trade minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, in a statement refuted some media publications that his reason for switching sides was because Dr Bawumia disrespected him.

