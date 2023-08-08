A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has urged the campaign team of Presidential hopeful, Alan Kyeremanten to desist from making the media their first point in case of any grievance with the upcoming National Delegates’ Conference.

The Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC) has said that the party has created a mechanism to deal with any issue which may arise.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Nana Akomea, therefore, stated it is important for the teams to resort to and exhaust all the internal mechanisms instead of making the media their first point of call.

“It is an internal party process, and it is not everything we need to come out and let the public know, and we are even disgracing the party. They should have dealt with the internal mechanisms,” he urged.

Nana Akomea’s comment is on the back of anomalies Mr Kyerematen’s campaign team said it has discovered in the delegates register for the upcoming Special Electoral College on August 26.

The campaign team mentioned the names of four deceased persons, two of which have been replaced and two continue to remain on the register in the Upper East, Central and Volta Regions.

Reacting to the development, Nana Akomea said he believes there is no cause for alarm.

“It may be their style to always come out in public, but it is not the best, so they should pull the brakes. It is just about three or four names and that does not warrant this public outburst.

“I thought it was about 200 out of the 900 names in the register. It is because of such things that we have been given the register, so we don’t have to fight over this,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, the NPP National Election Committee has cautioned aspirants to refrain from bastardising the election process and the systems that have been put in place to ensure a fair and transparent election.

The committee has also warned that it will deal with any aspirant who speaks to the press without resorting to it.

